Palestinians Risk Lives to Find Work Amid West Bank Economic Collapse
Palestinians, faced with skyrocketing unemployment following the Gaza conflict, are smuggling themselves into Israel for work despite deadly risks. Economic constraints, tightened borders, and mounting debts drive desperate measures. As conditions worsen, incidents are rising, with many Palestinians falling victim to violence and arrest.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Westbank | Updated: 02-10-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 09:54 IST
At dawn in mid-May, Sayyed Ayyed and dozens of other unemployed Palestinian men gathered at the foot of the towering wall of concrete and barbed wire dividing the occupied West Bank from Israel.
A smuggler was there with a ladder and ropes. Each man handed over the equivalent of $100. Ayyed waited his turn as others clambered over.
The 30-year-old father of two young daughters hadn't found work for a year. Debts were mounting. Rent had to be paid. On the Israeli side, there was the lure of work on a construction site. He just had to get over the wall.
