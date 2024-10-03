Left Menu

Tata Electronics to Partially Resume Factory Operations Post-Fire

Tata Electronics announced plans to resume partial operations at its Tamil Nadu factory after a fire caused a temporary shutdown. The factory, which produces smartphone cases for Apple's iPhone 15 and 16 series, ensures the supply chain remains unaffected as it holds sufficient stocks for three months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 11:02 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 11:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Electronics has revealed its intent to partially reopen its Tamil Nadu-based factory starting Thursday. The factory had suspended operations following a devastating fire on September 28 at the chemical godown of their Hosur electronics component facility.

A spokesperson stated, 'The safety and well-being of our employees is always our top priority, and we've been working diligently since Saturday to support our team and to identify the cause of the fire at our Hosur facility.' The company has committed to investigating the incident thoroughly.

While the fire has not affected the supply of iPhone cases, as there are ample stocks for three months, Tata Electronics reconfirmed its commitment to providing full pay to its entire workforce throughout this partial closure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

