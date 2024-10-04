Godrej Properties Achieves Record Breaking Sales in Q2 FY25

Real estate giant Godrej Properties Ltd has reported a historic performance in its Q2 FY25 sales, achieving a 3% increase to nearly Rs 5,200 crore due to heightened housing demand.

This represents the highest Q2 sales booking value in the company's history, as outlined in a regulatory filing. A considerable year-on-year growth saw bookings reaching Rs 13,800 crore, marking a remarkable 89% increase through sales of over 8,600 homes, spanning 14 million square feet.

CEO Gaurav Pandey celebrated the company's accomplishment, attributing it to an improved project mix and robust volume growth. Even more impressively, their collections grew by 62% to Rs 7,000 crore, and operational cash flow soared by over 200% in the first half of FY25.

(With inputs from agencies.)