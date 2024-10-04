Left Menu

Godrej Properties Achieves Record Breaking Sales in Q2 FY25

Godrej Properties Ltd's sale bookings rose by 3% to nearly Rs 5,200 crore in Q2 FY25, marking their highest ever Q2 achievement. The company's first-half sales have already surpassed their entire FY23 bookings, with significant growth in housing demand and strong volume performance in major regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 19:59 IST
Godrej Properties Achieves Record Breaking Sales in Q2 FY25
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Real estate giant Godrej Properties Ltd has reported a historic performance in its Q2 FY25 sales, achieving a 3% increase to nearly Rs 5,200 crore due to heightened housing demand.

This represents the highest Q2 sales booking value in the company's history, as outlined in a regulatory filing. A considerable year-on-year growth saw bookings reaching Rs 13,800 crore, marking a remarkable 89% increase through sales of over 8,600 homes, spanning 14 million square feet.

CEO Gaurav Pandey celebrated the company's accomplishment, attributing it to an improved project mix and robust volume growth. Even more impressively, their collections grew by 62% to Rs 7,000 crore, and operational cash flow soared by over 200% in the first half of FY25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024