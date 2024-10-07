Madhya Pradesh's Rail Revolution: Rs 14,700 Crore Transformation
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced a Rs 14,700 crore allocation for developing railways in Madhya Pradesh. The recent conversion of a route from narrow gauge to broad gauge signifies progress. Efforts include new rail lines, multi-tracking, and gauge conversion, vital for regional socio-economic growth.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has disclosed a significant Rs 14,700 crore budget for railway development in Madhya Pradesh. The announcement came during a virtual event where a train service from Jaura to Kailaras in Morena district was inaugurated after a successful gauge conversion.
The move is part of a broader strategy in Madhya Pradesh, with five Vande Bharat trains now operational. In the past decade, 222 kilometres of new rail lines and 1,200 kilometres of multi-tracking have been completed. The state has also seen 707 kilometres of gauge conversion projects finalized.
Vaishnaw highlighted the socio-economic benefits expected from the Gwalior-Sheopurkalan line's conversion. The comprehensive development plan includes modernizing passenger facilities and utilizing technology like drones and GPS for disaster management and project monitoring.
