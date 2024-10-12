Left Menu

Solid U.S. Consumer Spending Boosts Major Banks Despite Inflation Woes

U.S. consumer spending remained strong in the third quarter as major banks JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo reported solid earnings. Despite concerns over inflation, spending patterns have stabilized, driven by higher-income consumers. However, lower-income individuals face challenges, prompting banks to monitor potential credit card loan losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 01:17 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 01:17 IST
Solid U.S. Consumer Spending Boosts Major Banks Despite Inflation Woes

Amidst economic uncertainty, U.S. consumer spending demonstrated resilience in the third quarter, according to reports from major banks JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo. Their earnings dispelled some investor concerns of elevated borrowing costs leading to an economic downturn, even as JPMorgan adjusted provisions for potential soured loans.

JPMorgan's chief financial officer, Jeremy Barnum, observed normalized spending post-pandemic. Addressing fears of a recession due to Federal Reserve interest hikes, he maintained that consumer spending remained robust, excluding potential economic 'hard landings.'

While spending on credit and debit cards remained solid, few concerns over higher inflation impacting lower incomes were voiced. Wells Fargo noted potential credit card loan losses observed among lower-income groups, though higher-net-worth consumers seemed less affected, maintaining a normalization trend in the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024