Solid U.S. Consumer Spending Boosts Major Banks Despite Inflation Woes

Amidst economic uncertainty, U.S. consumer spending demonstrated resilience in the third quarter, according to reports from major banks JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo. Their earnings dispelled some investor concerns of elevated borrowing costs leading to an economic downturn, even as JPMorgan adjusted provisions for potential soured loans.

JPMorgan's chief financial officer, Jeremy Barnum, observed normalized spending post-pandemic. Addressing fears of a recession due to Federal Reserve interest hikes, he maintained that consumer spending remained robust, excluding potential economic 'hard landings.'

While spending on credit and debit cards remained solid, few concerns over higher inflation impacting lower incomes were voiced. Wells Fargo noted potential credit card loan losses observed among lower-income groups, though higher-net-worth consumers seemed less affected, maintaining a normalization trend in the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)