Uttar Pradesh Crackdown on Tractor Trolley Passenger Transport

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to conduct a high-level meeting to enforce the ban on using tractor trolleys for passenger transport. This decision follows a series of accidents involving such transportation, the latest of which occurred on October 4 in Mirzapur, where ten laborers were involved.

Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh emphasized the dual approach of strict regulation and community awareness, aiming to educate rural populations who favor tractor trolleys due to perceived affordability and accessibility. The current rules only allow tractor trolleys to carry laborers heading to commercial or agricultural sites.

Despite past enforcement challenges, the state intends to underline the value of life over convenience, potentially through awareness campaigns such as posters. The crackdown comes after several tragic incidents in Uttar Pradesh, including deadly accidents in Kasganj, Hathras, and Agra over recent years.

