Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Crackdown on Tractor Trolley Passenger Transport

The Uttar Pradesh government plans a high-level meeting to enforce a ban on tractor trolleys for passenger transport following multiple mishaps. Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh stresses the importance of regulation and public awareness to prevent future incidents, highlighting the preciousness of life over convenience and cost.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-10-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 17:26 IST
Uttar Pradesh Crackdown on Tractor Trolley Passenger Transport
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to conduct a high-level meeting to enforce the ban on using tractor trolleys for passenger transport. This decision follows a series of accidents involving such transportation, the latest of which occurred on October 4 in Mirzapur, where ten laborers were involved.

Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh emphasized the dual approach of strict regulation and community awareness, aiming to educate rural populations who favor tractor trolleys due to perceived affordability and accessibility. The current rules only allow tractor trolleys to carry laborers heading to commercial or agricultural sites.

Despite past enforcement challenges, the state intends to underline the value of life over convenience, potentially through awareness campaigns such as posters. The crackdown comes after several tragic incidents in Uttar Pradesh, including deadly accidents in Kasganj, Hathras, and Agra over recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024