Punjab's Rice Procurement Dilemma: A Call for Change

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to address issues faced by rice millers and commission agents in Punjab. Mann emphasized the need for smooth paddy procurement and fair compensation for transportation costs. The central government agreed on several measures to alleviate these concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 18:54 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday addressed the challenges facing the state's rice millers and commission agents during a meeting with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Mann underscored the significance of paddy procurement, likening it to a festival crucial to Punjab's economy and India's food security. However, a shortage of storage space has hindered efficient milling processes, causing distress among farmers and millers alike.

In response, Joshi assured support, promising to transport 120 lakh metric tons of paddy out of Punjab by March 2025 to ease storage woes. Additionally, he committed to reimbursing millers for the transportation costs incurred over delivery distances, addressing one of the key grievances raised by Mann.

(With inputs from agencies.)

