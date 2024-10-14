Punjab's Rice Procurement Dilemma: A Call for Change
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to address issues faced by rice millers and commission agents in Punjab. Mann emphasized the need for smooth paddy procurement and fair compensation for transportation costs. The central government agreed on several measures to alleviate these concerns.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday addressed the challenges facing the state's rice millers and commission agents during a meeting with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.
Mann underscored the significance of paddy procurement, likening it to a festival crucial to Punjab's economy and India's food security. However, a shortage of storage space has hindered efficient milling processes, causing distress among farmers and millers alike.
In response, Joshi assured support, promising to transport 120 lakh metric tons of paddy out of Punjab by March 2025 to ease storage woes. Additionally, he committed to reimbursing millers for the transportation costs incurred over delivery distances, addressing one of the key grievances raised by Mann.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- rice
- procurement
- Bhagwant Mann
- Pralhad Joshi
- storage
- farmer
- transportation
- cost
- reimbursement
ALSO READ
At rally in Haryana's Ambala, Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP govt over unemployment, Agniveer, farmers' issues.
Climate Change Devastates Cotton Farmers in Gujarat and Maharashtra
Maharashtra Government Disburses Rs 2,399 Crore Subsidy to Cotton and Soybean Farmers
Leopard Caught After Fatal Attack on Farmer Near Katarniaghat Forest
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi's Allegiance to Adani, Calls for Farmer Loan Waivers