The passenger cap at Dublin Airport has become the subject of international ridicule, according to Willie Walsh, the head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The cap is set at 32 million, a limit established in 2007 to mitigate road congestion. The restriction is now seen as a barrier to airline expansion.

This year, Dublin Airport expects to exceed the cap by a million passengers, even after reducing passenger numbers by 650,000. International airlines eager to enter the Irish market face obstacles due to this cap, Walsh shared with an Irish think tank. A proposal to raise the cap to 40 million is underway but may take years to be approved.

Airlines warn the cap is detrimental to Ireland's economy and call on the government for intervention. Although former Aer Lingus head Willie Walsh insists on governmental action, authorities maintain their lack of power in the planning process.

