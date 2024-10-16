Malaysia Airlines and IndiGo Launch Seamless Travel Experience

In a move set to transform travel experiences, Malaysia Airlines and IndiGo have announced a strategic codeshare partnership. This collaboration enables Malaysia Airlines' flight code 'MH' to be linked with seven key Indian destinations, including Kolkata, Varanasi, and Goa.

Conversely, IndiGo's flight code '6E' will now feature on Malaysia Airlines' domestic routes emanating from its Kuala Lumpur hub to cities like Penang and Langkawi. This innovative approach is designed to provide seamless connectivity for passengers across both networks.

Datuk Captain Izham Ismail, Group Managing Director of Malaysia Aviation Group, expressed enthusiasm about this venture, highlighting the vast potential of tapping into India's burgeoning leisure and business travel sectors. Malaysia Airlines currently connects to ten Indian cities, underscoring its commitment to strengthening ties between the regions.

