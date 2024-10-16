Left Menu

Malaysia Airlines and IndiGo Launch Seamless Travel Experience

Malaysia Airlines and IndiGo have formed a strategic codeshare partnership. This allows Malaysia Airlines' flight code to be added to seven Indian cities, while IndiGo's code will be used on Malaysia Airlines' domestic flights. This initiative aims to enhance connectivity for leisure and business travelers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 21:58 IST
Malaysia Airlines and IndiGo Launch Seamless Travel Experience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move set to transform travel experiences, Malaysia Airlines and IndiGo have announced a strategic codeshare partnership. This collaboration enables Malaysia Airlines' flight code 'MH' to be linked with seven key Indian destinations, including Kolkata, Varanasi, and Goa.

Conversely, IndiGo's flight code '6E' will now feature on Malaysia Airlines' domestic routes emanating from its Kuala Lumpur hub to cities like Penang and Langkawi. This innovative approach is designed to provide seamless connectivity for passengers across both networks.

Datuk Captain Izham Ismail, Group Managing Director of Malaysia Aviation Group, expressed enthusiasm about this venture, highlighting the vast potential of tapping into India's burgeoning leisure and business travel sectors. Malaysia Airlines currently connects to ten Indian cities, underscoring its commitment to strengthening ties between the regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024