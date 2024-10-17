Left Menu

BHIVE Expands with Major Leasing Deal at Mumbai's BKC

BHIVE has leased over 900 desks to Nuvama at Mumbai's BKC, marking BHIVE's first major expansion outside Bengaluru. The deal was facilitated by Colliers and underscores BHIVE's commitment to providing top-tier flexible office spaces. The Nuvama Group's existing office in BKC houses over 700 employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:03 IST
BHIVE Expands with Major Leasing Deal at Mumbai's BKC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BHIVE, a leading provider of flexible office spaces, announced on Thursday a landmark leasing agreement with wealth management firm Nuvama, involving more than 900 desks at the BKC in Mumbai.

This significant expansion marks BHIVE's first major move outside of its Bengaluru base, with Nuvama Group securing these spaces at BHIVE Platinum BKC, Adani Inspire BKC.

The partnership, facilitated by real estate consultant Colliers, illustrates BHIVE's dedication to offering premium, adaptable office solutions for dynamic companies across 27 centers, 28,000-plus seats, and 1.8 million square feet in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024