BHIVE Expands with Major Leasing Deal at Mumbai's BKC

BHIVE, a leading provider of flexible office spaces, announced on Thursday a landmark leasing agreement with wealth management firm Nuvama, involving more than 900 desks at the BKC in Mumbai.

This significant expansion marks BHIVE's first major move outside of its Bengaluru base, with Nuvama Group securing these spaces at BHIVE Platinum BKC, Adani Inspire BKC.

The partnership, facilitated by real estate consultant Colliers, illustrates BHIVE's dedication to offering premium, adaptable office solutions for dynamic companies across 27 centers, 28,000-plus seats, and 1.8 million square feet in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)