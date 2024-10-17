BHIVE Expands with Major Leasing Deal at Mumbai's BKC
BHIVE has leased over 900 desks to Nuvama at Mumbai's BKC, marking BHIVE's first major expansion outside Bengaluru. The deal was facilitated by Colliers and underscores BHIVE's commitment to providing top-tier flexible office spaces. The Nuvama Group's existing office in BKC houses over 700 employees.
BHIVE, a leading provider of flexible office spaces, announced on Thursday a landmark leasing agreement with wealth management firm Nuvama, involving more than 900 desks at the BKC in Mumbai.
This significant expansion marks BHIVE's first major move outside of its Bengaluru base, with Nuvama Group securing these spaces at BHIVE Platinum BKC, Adani Inspire BKC.
The partnership, facilitated by real estate consultant Colliers, illustrates BHIVE's dedication to offering premium, adaptable office solutions for dynamic companies across 27 centers, 28,000-plus seats, and 1.8 million square feet in Mumbai and Bengaluru.
