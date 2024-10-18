Rising Rajasthan: A Beacon for Global Investors
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma leads a delegation to the Rising Rajasthan roadshow, seeking UK investments at the Global Investment Summit in Jaipur. Highlighting Rajasthan's cultural richness and economic potential, Sharma and Deputy CM Diya Kumari emphasize the state's hospitality and rapid development in sectors like energy and tourism.
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is spearheading a high-profile initiative in the form of the Rising Rajasthan roadshow, aimed at attracting UK investors to the state, often known as India's 'sunshine state.' The roadshow is part of the broader Global Investment Summit set to take place in Jaipur from December 9-11.
At a London Investor Meet organized by the Indian High Commission, Sharma, alongside Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, highlighted the myriad opportunities available in Rajasthan for British investors. This event marks the 11th global roadshow, following recent efforts in Germany.
Underpinned by the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme 2024, the state administration is keen to showcase itself as a promising destination for global investments. Collaboration with UK businesses is seen as a strategic move to accelerate economic growth and achieve ambitious fiscal targets. Diya Kumari also highlighted ongoing India-UK free trade agreement negotiations as a potential catalyst for bilateral growth and innovation in several key sectors.
