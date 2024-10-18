Left Menu

Rising Rajasthan: A Beacon for Global Investors

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma leads a delegation to the Rising Rajasthan roadshow, seeking UK investments at the Global Investment Summit in Jaipur. Highlighting Rajasthan's cultural richness and economic potential, Sharma and Deputy CM Diya Kumari emphasize the state's hospitality and rapid development in sectors like energy and tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 14:51 IST
Rising Rajasthan: A Beacon for Global Investors
Bhajanlal Sharma Image Credit: Twitter (@BhajanlalBjp)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is spearheading a high-profile initiative in the form of the Rising Rajasthan roadshow, aimed at attracting UK investors to the state, often known as India's 'sunshine state.' The roadshow is part of the broader Global Investment Summit set to take place in Jaipur from December 9-11.

At a London Investor Meet organized by the Indian High Commission, Sharma, alongside Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, highlighted the myriad opportunities available in Rajasthan for British investors. This event marks the 11th global roadshow, following recent efforts in Germany.

Underpinned by the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme 2024, the state administration is keen to showcase itself as a promising destination for global investments. Collaboration with UK businesses is seen as a strategic move to accelerate economic growth and achieve ambitious fiscal targets. Diya Kumari also highlighted ongoing India-UK free trade agreement negotiations as a potential catalyst for bilateral growth and innovation in several key sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024