Cyclone Alert: Train Services Halted in Eastern India

A potential severe cyclonic storm has led to the cancellation of over 150 express and passenger trains across the South Eastern Railway jurisdiction, according to officials on Tuesday.

The announced cancellations include major services such as the Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express and the Howrah-Bhubaneswar Shatabdi Express. These cancellations are effective for departures between October 23 and 25 as a precautionary measure.

Officials warn that more services may be suspended if the situation escalates. An emergency control room will be in operation between October 24 and 25 as the storm is projected to impact coasts between Puri and Sagar Island with winds reaching up to 120 kmph.

