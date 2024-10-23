Tragedies Strike in Jammu: NEET Aspirants Among the Deceased

In a tragic turn of events, four individuals, including two young NEET aspirants, have died in two separate road accidents in the Jammu and Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir. These incidents occurred on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

The first accident took place when a cab, carrying eight people, veered off a hilly road in Chasti-Padder village of Kishtwar district. It resulted in two fatalities and six injuries, some of which are critical, according to officials. The individuals were traveling to Gulabgarh from Chasoti village.

In another accident on the Sidhra bridge in Jammu, two NEET aspirants riding a motorcycle were hit by a truck, leading to their immediate deaths. The aspirants, identified as Towheed Wani and Mehrun Nissa, reportedly lost balance due to an open car door. The families have received the bodies post-mortem, and the truck driver is under arrest as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)