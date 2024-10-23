Left Menu

Tragedies Strike in Jammu: NEET Aspirants Among the Deceased

In a harrowing series of road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir, four individuals, including two NEET aspirants, lost their lives. In Kishtwar, a cab accident resulted in two deaths and six injuries, while in Jammu, two students were killed on a motorcycle as a truck ran them over.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:59 IST
Tragedies Strike in Jammu: NEET Aspirants Among the Deceased
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, four individuals, including two young NEET aspirants, have died in two separate road accidents in the Jammu and Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir. These incidents occurred on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

The first accident took place when a cab, carrying eight people, veered off a hilly road in Chasti-Padder village of Kishtwar district. It resulted in two fatalities and six injuries, some of which are critical, according to officials. The individuals were traveling to Gulabgarh from Chasoti village.

In another accident on the Sidhra bridge in Jammu, two NEET aspirants riding a motorcycle were hit by a truck, leading to their immediate deaths. The aspirants, identified as Towheed Wani and Mehrun Nissa, reportedly lost balance due to an open car door. The families have received the bodies post-mortem, and the truck driver is under arrest as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024