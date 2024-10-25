WNS Named to Newsweek's 2025 America’s Most Reliable Companies List
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a digital-led business services company, has been named on Newsweek’s 2025 list of America’s Most Reliable Companies. The recognition was based on criteria including client recommendations and business efficiency. WNS CEO Keshav R. Murugesh expressed pride in their commitment to reliability and value delivery.
- Country:
- India
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a leader in digital business transformation, has been recognized on Newsweek's prestigious 2025 roster of America's Most Reliable Companies. This accolade was developed in collaboration with market research firm Statista, analyzing feedback from over 1,700 business leaders who frequently engage with B2B firms.
The criteria for selection included a company's likelihood of client recommendation, ease of doing business, value for money, continuity of service, and reputation for reliability. These elements collectively determined the rankings, placing WNS among 300 top scorers.
Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO of WNS, expressed honor at the recognition, emphasizing that reliability forms the core of the company's operations, ensuring the delivery of unparalleled business value to its extensive clientele. WNS continues to lead with innovative solutions across diverse sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rexas Finance: The Next Big Bet in Crypto for 2025?
Sindisiwe Chikunga to Address Key Issues on Gender Equality and Assume G20 Leadership Role in 2025
Chitkara University Shines in THE World University Rankings 2025
India to review Trade in Goods Agreement with ASEAN by 2025; initiate mechanism for cyber policy dialogue: PM Modi.
France's Fragile Economic Forecast: 2025 Budget Under Scrutiny