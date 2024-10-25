Left Menu

WNS Named to Newsweek's 2025 America’s Most Reliable Companies List

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a digital-led business services company, has been named on Newsweek’s 2025 list of America’s Most Reliable Companies. The recognition was based on criteria including client recommendations and business efficiency. WNS CEO Keshav R. Murugesh expressed pride in their commitment to reliability and value delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:51 IST
WNS Named to Newsweek's 2025 America’s Most Reliable Companies List
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a leader in digital business transformation, has been recognized on Newsweek's prestigious 2025 roster of America's Most Reliable Companies. This accolade was developed in collaboration with market research firm Statista, analyzing feedback from over 1,700 business leaders who frequently engage with B2B firms.

The criteria for selection included a company's likelihood of client recommendation, ease of doing business, value for money, continuity of service, and reputation for reliability. These elements collectively determined the rankings, placing WNS among 300 top scorers.

Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO of WNS, expressed honor at the recognition, emphasizing that reliability forms the core of the company's operations, ensuring the delivery of unparalleled business value to its extensive clientele. WNS continues to lead with innovative solutions across diverse sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024