WNS Named to Newsweek's 2025 America’s Most Reliable Companies List

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a leader in digital business transformation, has been recognized on Newsweek's prestigious 2025 roster of America's Most Reliable Companies. This accolade was developed in collaboration with market research firm Statista, analyzing feedback from over 1,700 business leaders who frequently engage with B2B firms.

The criteria for selection included a company's likelihood of client recommendation, ease of doing business, value for money, continuity of service, and reputation for reliability. These elements collectively determined the rankings, placing WNS among 300 top scorers.

Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO of WNS, expressed honor at the recognition, emphasizing that reliability forms the core of the company's operations, ensuring the delivery of unparalleled business value to its extensive clientele. WNS continues to lead with innovative solutions across diverse sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)