Unraveling Mystery: Shweta Chauhan's 'Devil In Details' Digs Deep

New Delhi [India], October 26: Renowned author Shweta Chauhan has launched her latest novel 'Devil In Details', a gripping psychological suspense story published by Redgrab Books Pvt Ltd. The book offers an intense exploration of human nature through themes of violence, betrayal, and free will, captivating readers with 38 meticulously crafted chapters.

The story begins with a gripping incident: a woman falls from a hotel balcony, witnessed by many, setting off a chain of bizarre, seemingly calculated accidents. As the plot thickens, readers encounter a web of victims, clues, and unexpected twists that explore sin and its repercussions, transcending typical thriller narratives.

Shweta Chauhan, a native of Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, balances her biochemistry career and government service with her passion for writing, ignited during the lockdown. 'Devil In Details' stands out due to its pace, rich detail, and the complex moral questions it raises, asking whether we control our fate or if darker forces dictate our actions.

The characters Parijat and Deepika, non-traditional yet relatable investigators, offer charm, intuition and personal vulnerability. This lends a fresh perspective, prompting readers' connection. Shweta expertly drives a fast-paced narrative while maintaining character depth, offering unraveling surprises that hold reader attention until the book's closing pages.

The novel is both a thrilling read and a journey of philosophical inquiry into truth and justice, prompting readers to ponder the human condition. Available in paperback and e-book formats, 'Devil In Details' can be found on major online platforms. It engages readers, encouraging them to share thoughts on social media, in line with Shweta's belief in storytelling interactivity.

About the Author: Shweta Chauhan, an avid traveler and reader, balances her writing with a government role, penning her second murder mystery novel. Currently based in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, she invites engagement and challenges through her storytelling. Follow her journey on Instagram and Twitter @evergreenshweta.

