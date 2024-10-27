NATO Briefed as Korean Tensions Escalate
A South Korean delegation will update NATO on North Korea's military movements to Russia. NATO's Indo-Pacific partners, such as Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea, are expected to join the briefing. The update aims to strengthen understanding within the alliance amidst rising tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 27-10-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 21:26 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
A delegation from South Korea is set to inform the North Atlantic Council about North Korea's deployment of troops to Russia, NATO announced this Sunday.
The meeting will see ambassadors from NATO's Indo-Pacific partners, which include Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and the Republic of Korea, in attendance.
This briefing aims to foster a deeper understanding of the situation as the military alliance seeks to navigate the growing tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
