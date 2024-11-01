Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Roof Collapse Claims Lives in Novi Sad

A roof collapse at the entrance of a railway station in Novi Sad, Serbia, led to the deaths of 11 people and hospitalized three others. Emergency services, using heavy machinery, worked to rescue trapped individuals. Investigations continue as authorities seek accountability for the disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 22:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating roof collapse at a railway station entrance in Novi Sad, Serbia, claimed the lives of at least 11 people, leaving three severely injured and hospitalised. The Serbian interior minister confirmed the tragic incident on Friday, emphasizing the severity of the situation.

Rescue operations, led by around 80 emergency workers from various towns, were ongoing as they battled to free two women trapped under the wreckage. Interior Minister Ivica Dacic, who visited the site later, said the rescue effort would extend into the evening and warned that the death toll might increase.

Following the disaster, train services from the station, located 70 kilometers northwest of Belgrade, were suspended. Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic vowed to identify those responsible for the collapse, noting that although the building was originally constructed in 1964, the collapsed section had not been part of recent renovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

