Fav Fairs Ignites Entrepreneurial Spirit at Mumbai's Biz Expo 2024
Fav Fairs, in collaboration with Threefingers Entertainment, hosted the Biz Expo and Summit 2024 at Mumbai's World Trade Center. With Bollywood stars gracing the event, the expo showcased innovative startups and honored them with Excellence Iconic Awards, underscoring their contributions to India's entrepreneurial landscape.
- Country:
- India
In a vibrant celebration of India's dynamic startup ecosystem, Fav Fairs, in association with Threefingers Entertainment, hosted the highly anticipated Biz Expo and Summit 2024 at the World Trade Center in Mumbai. This two-day event aimed to foster entrepreneurship and innovation, drawing participants from across the nation.
The expo was inaugurated by Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, adding a touch of glamour to the event, while Rajasthan's Sangaria MLA Abhimanyu Poonia and Shirani Ariyaratne, the Consulate General of Sri Lanka, graced the occasion. On the second day, actor Arbaaz Khan and Rajasthan MP Kuldeep Indora joined forces to inspire budding entrepreneurs and business owners.
The event featured motivational speeches from the attending celebrities, encouraging innovation and fresh business perspectives. Highlights included the presentation of the Excellence Iconic Awards, acknowledging outstanding startups and entrepreneurs for their significant contributions. As Fav Fairs continues its journey through major cities, it remains committed to providing essential opportunities for funding, live pitching, and networking, nurturing the next generation of successful entrepreneurs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prithvi Shaw Dropped: Fitness and Discipline at Play in Mumbai Squad Selection
Sandeep Naik's Switch Shakes up Navi Mumbai Politics
Experience Southern Magic: 'Kutty' Edition of South Side Story in Mumbai
Arkade Developers Unveils Luxury Realty Project in Mumbai
Customs Foil Hornbill Smuggling at Mumbai Airport