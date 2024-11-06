Fav Fairs Ignites Entrepreneurial Spirit at Mumbai's Biz Expo 2024

In a vibrant celebration of India's dynamic startup ecosystem, Fav Fairs, in association with Threefingers Entertainment, hosted the highly anticipated Biz Expo and Summit 2024 at the World Trade Center in Mumbai. This two-day event aimed to foster entrepreneurship and innovation, drawing participants from across the nation.

The expo was inaugurated by Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, adding a touch of glamour to the event, while Rajasthan's Sangaria MLA Abhimanyu Poonia and Shirani Ariyaratne, the Consulate General of Sri Lanka, graced the occasion. On the second day, actor Arbaaz Khan and Rajasthan MP Kuldeep Indora joined forces to inspire budding entrepreneurs and business owners.

The event featured motivational speeches from the attending celebrities, encouraging innovation and fresh business perspectives. Highlights included the presentation of the Excellence Iconic Awards, acknowledging outstanding startups and entrepreneurs for their significant contributions. As Fav Fairs continues its journey through major cities, it remains committed to providing essential opportunities for funding, live pitching, and networking, nurturing the next generation of successful entrepreneurs.

(With inputs from agencies.)