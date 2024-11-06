Left Menu

Fav Fairs Ignites Entrepreneurial Spirit at Mumbai's Biz Expo 2024

Fav Fairs, in collaboration with Threefingers Entertainment, hosted the Biz Expo and Summit 2024 at Mumbai's World Trade Center. With Bollywood stars gracing the event, the expo showcased innovative startups and honored them with Excellence Iconic Awards, underscoring their contributions to India's entrepreneurial landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 11:15 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 11:15 IST
Fav Fairs Ignites Entrepreneurial Spirit at Mumbai's Biz Expo 2024
Bizz Expo and Summit 2024 & Excellence Iconic Awards Hosted by Threefingers Entertainment . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant celebration of India's dynamic startup ecosystem, Fav Fairs, in association with Threefingers Entertainment, hosted the highly anticipated Biz Expo and Summit 2024 at the World Trade Center in Mumbai. This two-day event aimed to foster entrepreneurship and innovation, drawing participants from across the nation.

The expo was inaugurated by Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, adding a touch of glamour to the event, while Rajasthan's Sangaria MLA Abhimanyu Poonia and Shirani Ariyaratne, the Consulate General of Sri Lanka, graced the occasion. On the second day, actor Arbaaz Khan and Rajasthan MP Kuldeep Indora joined forces to inspire budding entrepreneurs and business owners.

The event featured motivational speeches from the attending celebrities, encouraging innovation and fresh business perspectives. Highlights included the presentation of the Excellence Iconic Awards, acknowledging outstanding startups and entrepreneurs for their significant contributions. As Fav Fairs continues its journey through major cities, it remains committed to providing essential opportunities for funding, live pitching, and networking, nurturing the next generation of successful entrepreneurs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024