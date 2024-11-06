Air India Prepares for Seamless Vistara Merger Transition

Air India is intensifying its efforts to ensure a seamless transition for Vistara passengers ahead of their scheduled merger on November 12. The airline has station help desk kiosks and customer support personnel at key touchpoints and airports to assist travelers during this period.

The merger between Air India and Vistara, a joint venture of Tatas and Singapore Airlines, will not affect Vistara's flight routes or in-flight experience, which have been assured to remain unchanged. Vistara aircraft will be labeled with a distinctive four-digit Air India code starting with '2'.

As the merger unfolds, changes like redesignation of Vistara's airport offices and check-in terminals to Air India will take place. Significant customer migrations are underway, with nearly 2,70,000 Vistara flyers already shifted to Air India and over 4.5 million loyalty members transitioning to Air India's program. Air India remains committed to maintaining the Vistara experience despite concerns raised about potential service implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)