Tragic Truck Collision Claims Eleven Lives in Bilgram

In a tragic event, eleven people lost their lives in Bilgram when a truck collided with an auto-rickshaw on Wednesday. Among the deceased were six women, three children, and a man, while four others sustained injuries in the unfortunate accident.

According to authorities, the collision occurred as the truck attempted to avoid a motorcycle, striking the overcrowded auto-rickshaw. The incident was reported at around 12:30 PM on the Bilgram-Madhavganj road. The Superintendent of Police, Neeraj Jadaun, confirmed that the families of the victims have been notified, as investigations into the crash continue.

Leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, expressed profound grief over the incident, urging prompt medical attention for the injured. Opposition parties also extended condolences, demanding immediate assistance for those affected.

