Tragic Truck Collision Claims Eleven Lives in Bilgram

A devastating accident occurred in Bilgram, resulting in eleven fatalities, including six women and three children, after a truck collided with an auto-rickshaw. The incident also injured four individuals. Authorities are investigating the cause, with both the truck and auto driver under scrutiny. Condolences and aid have been extended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hardoi | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic event, eleven people lost their lives in Bilgram when a truck collided with an auto-rickshaw on Wednesday. Among the deceased were six women, three children, and a man, while four others sustained injuries in the unfortunate accident.

According to authorities, the collision occurred as the truck attempted to avoid a motorcycle, striking the overcrowded auto-rickshaw. The incident was reported at around 12:30 PM on the Bilgram-Madhavganj road. The Superintendent of Police, Neeraj Jadaun, confirmed that the families of the victims have been notified, as investigations into the crash continue.

Leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, expressed profound grief over the incident, urging prompt medical attention for the injured. Opposition parties also extended condolences, demanding immediate assistance for those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

