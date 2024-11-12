Negligence on the Expressway: Tragedy Strikes Family
Two policemen have been suspended due to negligence in a car accident resulting in five family deaths on the Noida Expressway. Despite CCTV surveillance spotting the truck, no action was taken. The victims, seeking help for a sick child, died when their car collided with the truck.
In a tragic incident on the Noida Expressway, two policemen were suspended for negligence following the deaths of five family members in a car accident. The vehicle collided with a broken-down truck after the policemen failed to act despite CCTV evidence of the hazard.
Located in Sector 94, the 'Integrated Command Control' center should have flagged this issue, but officers Dhirendra and Sunny neither alerted to the danger nor arranged for the truck’s removal. Their oversight was highlighted during a subsequent investigation.
After Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences, local leaders visited the bereaved family. The accident involved Aman, his parents, and two relatives, all of whom were pronounced dead upon reaching the hospital.
