Left Menu

Negligence on the Expressway: Tragedy Strikes Family

Two policemen have been suspended due to negligence in a car accident resulting in five family deaths on the Noida Expressway. Despite CCTV surveillance spotting the truck, no action was taken. The victims, seeking help for a sick child, died when their car collided with the truck.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 12-11-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 15:21 IST
Negligence on the Expressway: Tragedy Strikes Family
Audi car accident Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on the Noida Expressway, two policemen were suspended for negligence following the deaths of five family members in a car accident. The vehicle collided with a broken-down truck after the policemen failed to act despite CCTV evidence of the hazard.

Located in Sector 94, the 'Integrated Command Control' center should have flagged this issue, but officers Dhirendra and Sunny neither alerted to the danger nor arranged for the truck’s removal. Their oversight was highlighted during a subsequent investigation.

After Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences, local leaders visited the bereaved family. The accident involved Aman, his parents, and two relatives, all of whom were pronounced dead upon reaching the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024