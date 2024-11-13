Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Co-Working Space Initiative: A Boost for Start-Ups

Tamil Nadu recently launched 'Mudhalvar Padaipagam,' a co-working and learning space, to support start-ups and boost productivity. Inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin, this facility offers an affordable workspace, fostering networking and expansion, especially in technology and industrial sectors across cities like Chennai and Coimbatore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-11-2024 12:33 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 12:33 IST
The Tamil Nadu government has launched a significant initiative aimed at fostering growth in the start-up ecosystem by offering new co-working and learning spaces.

Mudhalvar Padaipagam, recently inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin in Chennai, has been established with state-of-the-art amenities at a cost of Rs 2.85 crore to serve as an affordable workspace.

Prathap Murali, CEO of WorkEZ, noted that this move will significantly enhance employee productivity and create networking opportunities. The initiative leverages Chennai's reputation as a technology hub to attract companies in sectors like IT and manufacturing.

