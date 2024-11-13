Tamil Nadu's Co-Working Space Initiative: A Boost for Start-Ups
Tamil Nadu recently launched 'Mudhalvar Padaipagam,' a co-working and learning space, to support start-ups and boost productivity. Inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin, this facility offers an affordable workspace, fostering networking and expansion, especially in technology and industrial sectors across cities like Chennai and Coimbatore.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-11-2024 12:33 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 12:33 IST
- Country:
- India
The Tamil Nadu government has launched a significant initiative aimed at fostering growth in the start-up ecosystem by offering new co-working and learning spaces.
Mudhalvar Padaipagam, recently inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin in Chennai, has been established with state-of-the-art amenities at a cost of Rs 2.85 crore to serve as an affordable workspace.
Prathap Murali, CEO of WorkEZ, noted that this move will significantly enhance employee productivity and create networking opportunities. The initiative leverages Chennai's reputation as a technology hub to attract companies in sectors like IT and manufacturing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Judith Collins Unveils New Security Guidance to Safeguard Start-Ups and Emerging Technologies
Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Crucial ISL Clash at Revamped JLN Stadium
Chennai Archer Jayashree Jaykumar Sets Sights on World Championships
CAHOTECH 2024: Pioneering Healthcare Transformation Through Technology
Chennaiyin FC Eyes Third Away Victory in Crucial Clash Against Punjab FC