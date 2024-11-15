Crackdown on Dangerous Railway Reels: Law Enforcement Tightens Grip

The Railway Board has issued strict orders to all railway zones to file First Information Reports (FIRs) against individuals creating social media reels that threaten the safety of rail operations or disrupt passenger convenience. This comes in response to a surge in incidents where individuals, particularly youngsters, have been seen compromising rail safety by filming stunt videos on railway tracks and moving trains.

A senior Railway Board official highlighted the growing concern, saying, "People have crossed all limits for making reels. They not only risk their own lives but also endanger the safety of hundreds of rail passengers by placing objects or performing dangerous stunts on tracks and trains." Viral videos further demonstrate the risks, with individuals fatally struck by oncoming trains while attempting to take selfies near the tracks.

To address this, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) have been instructed to maintain a "zero tolerance" approach toward individuals violating rail safety regulations for reel creation. Recent cases include an FIR against a man in Jaipur for driving an SUV on railway tracks and against students in Chennai whose dangerous antics caused chaos at a station. These incidents have prompted the Railway Board to act decisively in preventing future breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)