Railway's Swift Response Saves Wedding Day for Mumbai 'Baraat'
The Indian Railways delayed the departure of a connecting train in Howrah for a 'baraat' party traveling from Mumbai to Guwahati, ensuring they reached their destination in time for a wedding. This decision came after a plea on X from a party member, leading to swift coordination by railway officials.
In an admirable display of efficiency, Indian Railways detained a train at Howrah station to accommodate a wedding party's journey from Mumbai to Guwahati. This intervention allowed the party, called 'baraat', to reach their venue on time.
The situation unfolded on Friday when Chandrasekhar Wagh, part of the 34-strong party, requested help through a public post on X, revealing their distress as the Gitanjali Express was delayed, risking a missed connection to Saharighat Express.
Prompt action was taken by railway authorities following higher directives, exemplifying the effectiveness of collaborative efforts. The baraat party not only made their connection but also expressed gratitude toward the Railways for facilitating their crucial journey.
