Railway's Swift Response Saves Wedding Day for Mumbai 'Baraat'

In an admirable display of efficiency, Indian Railways detained a train at Howrah station to accommodate a wedding party's journey from Mumbai to Guwahati. This intervention allowed the party, called 'baraat', to reach their venue on time.

The situation unfolded on Friday when Chandrasekhar Wagh, part of the 34-strong party, requested help through a public post on X, revealing their distress as the Gitanjali Express was delayed, risking a missed connection to Saharighat Express.

Prompt action was taken by railway authorities following higher directives, exemplifying the effectiveness of collaborative efforts. The baraat party not only made their connection but also expressed gratitude toward the Railways for facilitating their crucial journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)