Government Eases Soybean Moisture Norms Amid Farmer Concerns

The government permits agencies to purchase soybeans with a 15% moisture content, exceeding the standard 12%. This one-time decision supports farmers during the Kharif 2024-25 season. State governments must cover related expenses. The move is particularly significant as Maharashtra approaches assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 13:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a move aimed at supporting farmers, the government has authorized its agencies to procure soybeans with a moisture content of up to 15 percent, surpassing the typical 12 percent norm. This decision, outlined in a memorandum released to the media, comes in response to multiple representations received by the authorities.

Soybean, a primary Kharif crop generally harvested between October and November, will see this relaxed moisture norm applied for the Kharif 2024-25 procurement under the Price Support Scheme. The office memorandum issued on November 15 specifies that this is a temporary, one-time exception, sanctioned by the Competent Authority.

The memorandum also highlights that any financial costs or losses incurred due to the procurement of these higher moisture stocks are to be covered by the respective state government. This is particularly impactful for Maharashtra, a major soybean producer, which is on the cusp of its Assembly elections on November 20. The central agencies NAFED and NCCF will continue their role in purchasing agricultural commodities at a guaranteed Minimum Support Price.

(With inputs from agencies.)

