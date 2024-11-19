Trump's Treasury Secretary Search Sends Dollar Climbing to New Heights

The U.S. dollar rose on Tuesday, nearing its one-year high, amid growing anticipation surrounding President-elect Donald Trump's choice for the Treasury secretary, with the list of candidates expanding.

Kevin Warsh, seen as a less protectionist candidate, is among those considered, stirring intra-day Treasury rallies as investors react to the changing prospects.

Market expectations of tax cuts under Trump have fueled the dollar's rise, as investors speculate on potential policy impacts. As global markets shift, the euro and yen experience downturns, impacting regional economic forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)