Left Menu

Trump's Treasury Secretary Search Sends Dollar Climbing to New Heights

The U.S. dollar gains momentum as investors closely monitor President-elect Trump's search for a Treasury secretary. The possibility of Kevin Warsh being appointed boosts Treasury yields, affecting financial markets. The dollar index rises, supported by anticipated Trump policies and fluctuating global market conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:34 IST
Trump's Treasury Secretary Search Sends Dollar Climbing to New Heights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar rose on Tuesday, nearing its one-year high, amid growing anticipation surrounding President-elect Donald Trump's choice for the Treasury secretary, with the list of candidates expanding.

Kevin Warsh, seen as a less protectionist candidate, is among those considered, stirring intra-day Treasury rallies as investors react to the changing prospects.

Market expectations of tax cuts under Trump have fueled the dollar's rise, as investors speculate on potential policy impacts. As global markets shift, the euro and yen experience downturns, impacting regional economic forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024