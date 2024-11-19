IMF Unlocks New Funds for Resilient Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Tuesday that its staff and Ukrainian authorities have reached an agreement that could provide Ukraine access to approximately $1.1 billion. This deal, however, awaits the IMF executive board's approval.

If approved, this disbursement would increase the total funds allocated to Ukraine under the current program to a significant $9.8 billion. The IMF anticipates that its board will review the agreement in the coming weeks amid the ongoing, severe uncertainty precipitated by Russia's war in Ukraine, a conflict that has severely impacted Ukraine's population, economy, and infrastructure.

Despite enduring over 1,000 days of conflict, Ukraine's economy displays resilience. Forecasts suggest a 4% GDP growth this year, although challenges persisted, with a slowdown anticipated in 2025. Inflation was reported at 9.7% year-over-year as of October, driven by rising food and labor costs, while energy infrastructure continues to be a target in the conflict.

