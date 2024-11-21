Market Wobble Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Earnings Anticipation

The Nasdaq ended in the red on Wednesday, interrupting a prior rally as investors faced heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions and disappointing Target results. Meanwhile, the Dow and S&P 500 made modest gains, with investors eager for upcoming Nvidia earnings.

Market anxiety increased following reports of long-range British missiles fired into Russian territory by Ukraine. Russian nuclear threat levels have been downgraded in response. Wall Street's fear index hit post-election highs, reflecting geopolitical and financial market concerns.

AI frontrunner Nvidia platforms before earnings reports, impacting the tech sector and Nasdaq. Despite Nvidia's tripling value this year, meeting high investor expectations could prove challenging. Conversely, cryptocurrency stocks gained, with Bitcoin climbing above $94,000 amid new central bank rate expectations.

