UK and India Set to Revive Free Trade Agreement Negotiations

The UK and India will soon revive their Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks, a move expected to significantly enhance the GBP 42 billion yearly trade between the two nations. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the negotiations' relaunch early next year in a statement to the UK Parliament.

Prime Minister Starmer recounted his fruitful discussion with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil. Their dialogue focused on strengthening the UK-India strategic partnership, which includes sectors like security, defense, technology, climate, health, and education.

The FTA discussions, stalled due to election cycles, will proceed with renewed vigor under Britain's Labour-led government. Both countries aim to build on existing economic ties, advancing jobs, prosperity, and growth, as noted by UK Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds.

