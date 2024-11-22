UK and India Set to Revive Free Trade Agreement Negotiations
The UK and India are poised to resume their Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, which aim to bolster the GBP 42-billion annual trade partnership. Talks stalled due to elections are now back on track under the Labour-led UK administration, following discussions between Prime Ministers Keir Starmer and Narendra Modi.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The UK and India will soon revive their Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks, a move expected to significantly enhance the GBP 42 billion yearly trade between the two nations. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the negotiations' relaunch early next year in a statement to the UK Parliament.
Prime Minister Starmer recounted his fruitful discussion with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil. Their dialogue focused on strengthening the UK-India strategic partnership, which includes sectors like security, defense, technology, climate, health, and education.
The FTA discussions, stalled due to election cycles, will proceed with renewed vigor under Britain's Labour-led government. Both countries aim to build on existing economic ties, advancing jobs, prosperity, and growth, as noted by UK Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UK
- India
- FTA
- trade
- negotiations
- Keir Starmer
- Narendra Modi
- G20 Summit
- commerce
- economy
ALSO READ
Neutrality Negotiations: Putin's Stance on Ukraine's Borders
You all know my affinity with Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi at Dhule in his first rally for November 20 state assembly elections.
We consider people as another form of god, but some people are in politics to loot people: PM Narendra Modi at poll rally in Dhule.
Ryan Reynolds Considers Future Oscar Hosting Prospects Amidst Hollywood Negotiations
I have always enjoyed special blessings from people of Vidarbha: PM Narendra Modi at election rally in Akola.