Left Menu

UK and India Set to Revive Free Trade Agreement Negotiations

The UK and India are poised to resume their Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, which aim to bolster the GBP 42-billion annual trade partnership. Talks stalled due to elections are now back on track under the Labour-led UK administration, following discussions between Prime Ministers Keir Starmer and Narendra Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:13 IST
UK and India Set to Revive Free Trade Agreement Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK and India will soon revive their Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks, a move expected to significantly enhance the GBP 42 billion yearly trade between the two nations. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the negotiations' relaunch early next year in a statement to the UK Parliament.

Prime Minister Starmer recounted his fruitful discussion with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil. Their dialogue focused on strengthening the UK-India strategic partnership, which includes sectors like security, defense, technology, climate, health, and education.

The FTA discussions, stalled due to election cycles, will proceed with renewed vigor under Britain's Labour-led government. Both countries aim to build on existing economic ties, advancing jobs, prosperity, and growth, as noted by UK Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024