Historic Railway Recruitments: A Decade of Change and Growth

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Monday that the department has recruited five lakh employees over the last decade; this number exceeds the previous decade's figure of 4.4 lakh. Vaishnaw made this announcement at the National Convention of the All India SC/ST Railway Employees Association held at Ajani Railway Ground in Nagpur.

The minister highlighted for the first time in Indian Railways' history, an annual recruitment calendar has been introduced. The event saw attendance from significant figures such as the association's president B L Bhairava, along with Central Railway General Manager Dharamveer Meena, and South East Central Railway General Manager Neenu.

Vaishnaw also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture of bowing to the Constitution before entering Parliament, linking respect for the Constitution with tangible actions. Ahead of Constitution Day, Vaishnaw revealed 12,000 general coaches are in production and honored Dr. BR Ambedkar at the Central Memorial in Deekshabhoomi. The convention will conclude tomorrow on Constitution Day.

(With inputs from agencies.)