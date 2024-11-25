Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Yields Fall Amid Key U.S. Treasury Appointment

Euro zone bond yields decreased after Scott Bessent was selected as U.S. Treasury Secretary by President-elect Trump. This move, alongside declining oil prices due to potential Middle East ceasefire, has influenced expectations for future inflation and central bank rates. German business confidence fell, highlighting concerns in Europe's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 21:25 IST
Euro zone bond yields fell on Monday following President-elect Donald Trump's decision to appoint Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary and a dip in oil prices linked to potential Middle East ceasefire reports. Bessent's selection led to a rally in U.S. government bonds, contributing to a decrease in yields.

Recent weeks have seen U.S. bond yields rise due to fears of new policies boosting inflation and limiting the Federal Reserve's ability to cut interest rates. Germany's 10-year bond yield, the euro area's benchmark, decreased by 5 basis points to 2.2%, its lowest in a month.

Bessent is known for advocating a reduced U.S. budget deficit to 3% of GDP, signaling lower deficit spending. Oil prices, a key factor affecting bond yields, fell further as Israel and Lebanon signaled willingness toward a ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

