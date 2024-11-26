Boosting Employment Through EPFO's ELI Scheme: A Closer Look

The Labour Ministry is pushing forward on its plans to launch the Employment Linked Incentive Scheme, directing the EPFO to enhance IT capabilities. This initiative looks to create over 2 crore jobs in the coming two years, injecting significant employment opportunities into the country's workforce.

The scheme, part of a broader package announced in the Union Budget, seeks to improve skill development and employment prospects for 4.1 crore youth over the next five years. A central outlay of Rs 2 lakh crore is dedicated to this ambitious employment strategy.

In preparation, the EPFO is gearing up for a comprehensive review by the Central Board of Trustees. Meanwhile, reforms in the judicial training of labour officers and integration with healthcare initiatives like Ayushman Bharat are also on the agenda, aiming for a holistic upliftment of the workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)