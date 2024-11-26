Left Menu

Boosting Employment Through EPFO's ELI Scheme: A Closer Look

The Labour Ministry is preparing the EPFO for the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme, aiming to create 2 crore jobs in 2 years. This initiative, part of a Rs 2 lakh crore package, seeks to provide opportunities for 4.1 crore youth. Key discussions include enhancing IT infrastructure, labour welfare, and healthcare integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:59 IST
Boosting Employment Through EPFO's ELI Scheme: A Closer Look
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Labour Ministry is pushing forward on its plans to launch the Employment Linked Incentive Scheme, directing the EPFO to enhance IT capabilities. This initiative looks to create over 2 crore jobs in the coming two years, injecting significant employment opportunities into the country's workforce.

The scheme, part of a broader package announced in the Union Budget, seeks to improve skill development and employment prospects for 4.1 crore youth over the next five years. A central outlay of Rs 2 lakh crore is dedicated to this ambitious employment strategy.

In preparation, the EPFO is gearing up for a comprehensive review by the Central Board of Trustees. Meanwhile, reforms in the judicial training of labour officers and integration with healthcare initiatives like Ayushman Bharat are also on the agenda, aiming for a holistic upliftment of the workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024