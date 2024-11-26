Mahindra Unveils Futuristic Electric SUVs with New Branding
Mahindra has launched its advanced electric SUVs, BE 6e and XEV 9e, marking a significant step into the electric automotive market. With innovative design and technology, these vehicles promise exceptional in-car experience and advanced battery capabilities. A new brand logo, 'Unlimit', symbolizes Mahindra's expanding vision.
Mahindra has made a significant entry into the electric vehicle market by launching its new Electric Origin SUVs - the BE 6e and XEV 9e. The BE 6e is priced starting at Rs 18.90 lakh, while the XEV 9e starts at Rs 21.90 lakh, ex-showroom in Chennai.
Both vehicles, part of the INGLO ELECTIC ORIGIN series, offer a ground clearance of 207 mm. These SUVs will begin their market rollout in a phased manner starting January 2025, with deliveries planned from the end of February 2025 to March 2025.
Introducing the new 'Unlimit Logo', Mahindra emphasizes a new era of innovation and emotional automotive connectivity. These electric SUVs promise a quiet in-car experience and advanced features like maximum UV ray protection and a smart air purifier. The battery is designed for rapid charging and comes with a lifetime warranty.
