Tragic Truck Accident Claims Lives in Hindon River Plunge

A tragic accident occurred in the Budhana area on Wednesday when a truck plunged into the Hindon river, leaving two people dead and two others seriously injured, according to local police.

Circle Officer Gajendra Pal Singh reported that the driver, Chote Lal, lost control of the vehicle while traveling from Ludhiana in Punjab, resulting in the fatal incident. Neel, a trader, also lost his life in the crash. Javed and Ajay, the truck owners, were critically wounded.

Both injured individuals were quickly rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment, while the deceased were transported for postmortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)