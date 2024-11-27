Left Menu

Tragic Truck Accident Claims Lives in Hindon River Plunge

A truck plunged into the Hindon river in Budhana, resulting in the death of Chote Lal, the driver, and trader Neel. Two others, Javed and Ajay, sustained serious injuries. The accident occurred when the driver lost control of the truck, causing it to fall into the river.

Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 27-11-2024 10:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred in the Budhana area on Wednesday when a truck plunged into the Hindon river, leaving two people dead and two others seriously injured, according to local police.

Circle Officer Gajendra Pal Singh reported that the driver, Chote Lal, lost control of the vehicle while traveling from Ludhiana in Punjab, resulting in the fatal incident. Neel, a trader, also lost his life in the crash. Javed and Ajay, the truck owners, were critically wounded.

Both injured individuals were quickly rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment, while the deceased were transported for postmortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

