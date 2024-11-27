Bridging Cities: The Future of Interconnectivity Unveiled at Transportation Forum
The 2024 Shanghai-Hong Kong-Ningbo Transportation Technology Forum was held in Zhuhai, promoting themes of interconnectivity and intelligent transportation. Over 100 industry experts and officials discussed technological advancements in highways, bridges, and transportation. Key discussions centered on China's strategic initiatives, sustainable infrastructure, and cross-regional cooperation.
The 2024 Shanghai-Hong Kong-Ningbo Transportation Technology Forum took place in Zhuhai, uniting over 100 experts to discuss interconnectivity and intelligent transportation. Key topics included highways, bridges, and technological innovations.
Honorary Treasurer of HKIHT, Mr. John Wong, inaugurated the event, welcoming esteemed guests such as Mr. Tony Yau, Director of the Highways Department of HKSAR, who emphasized Hong Kong's efforts to establish a smart, secure, and efficient transportation network.
Additionally, experts discussed significant advancements, including the sustainable development of large-scale infrastructure and digital transformation in transportation systems. An on-site inspection in Zhuhai provided further insights into smart transportation systems.
