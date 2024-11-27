Left Menu

Bridging Cities: The Future of Interconnectivity Unveiled at Transportation Forum

The 2024 Shanghai-Hong Kong-Ningbo Transportation Technology Forum was held in Zhuhai, promoting themes of interconnectivity and intelligent transportation. Over 100 industry experts and officials discussed technological advancements in highways, bridges, and transportation. Key discussions centered on China's strategic initiatives, sustainable infrastructure, and cross-regional cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zhuhai | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:34 IST
Bridging Cities: The Future of Interconnectivity Unveiled at Transportation Forum
  • Country:
  • China

The 2024 Shanghai-Hong Kong-Ningbo Transportation Technology Forum took place in Zhuhai, uniting over 100 experts to discuss interconnectivity and intelligent transportation. Key topics included highways, bridges, and technological innovations.

Honorary Treasurer of HKIHT, Mr. John Wong, inaugurated the event, welcoming esteemed guests such as Mr. Tony Yau, Director of the Highways Department of HKSAR, who emphasized Hong Kong's efforts to establish a smart, secure, and efficient transportation network.

Additionally, experts discussed significant advancements, including the sustainable development of large-scale infrastructure and digital transformation in transportation systems. An on-site inspection in Zhuhai provided further insights into smart transportation systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024