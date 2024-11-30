Tragic Bus Crash Claims Four Lives in Madhya Pradesh

A tragic road accident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, claiming the lives of four individuals, including three women and a child. The incident occurred when a private bus veered off the road and overturned, according to police sources.

The ill-fated Khargone-Alirajpur bus was allegedly speeding when the driver lost control at the Jiratpura crossing near Segaon, approximately 42 kilometers from the district headquarters. Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Meena reported that the shocking accident instantly resulted in four fatalities.

Emergency services rushed eight of the twenty-one injured passengers to the district hospital, while others received treatment at nearby health centers. Meanwhile, the bus driver fled the scene, leaving behind the conductor who is now detained by the authorities.

