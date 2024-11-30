Left Menu

Tragic Bus Crash Claims Four Lives in Madhya Pradesh

A devastating bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district resulted in four fatalities, including three women and a toddler. Twenty-one people sustained injuries as the bus overturned following loss of driver control. Emergency services responded swiftly, rushing eight critically injured to district hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khargone | Updated: 30-11-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 17:03 IST
Tragic Bus Crash Claims Four Lives in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, claiming the lives of four individuals, including three women and a child. The incident occurred when a private bus veered off the road and overturned, according to police sources.

The ill-fated Khargone-Alirajpur bus was allegedly speeding when the driver lost control at the Jiratpura crossing near Segaon, approximately 42 kilometers from the district headquarters. Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Meena reported that the shocking accident instantly resulted in four fatalities.

Emergency services rushed eight of the twenty-one injured passengers to the district hospital, while others received treatment at nearby health centers. Meanwhile, the bus driver fled the scene, leaving behind the conductor who is now detained by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024