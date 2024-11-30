Surat's New Factory Paves Way for India's First Bullet Train

In a significant stride towards enhancing India's rail infrastructure, a cutting-edge track slab manufacturing facility has been launched near Surat to bolster the country's inaugural bullet train project. Official reports highlight that this facility leverages advanced Shinkansen technology to fabricate high-capacity ballastless track slabs, marking a pivotal milestone.

Strategically located in Kim village, the factory is perfectly positioned to facilitate efficient logistics and ensure the timely delivery of track slabs necessary for constructing the bullet train. The pre-cast reinforced concrete slabs measure 2,200 mm in width, 4,900 mm in length, and have a thickness of 190 mm, each weighing around 3.9 tons, according to the release.

Equipped to produce 120 slabs daily, the facility promises a steady supply of essential components for the project. The factory's expansive manufacturing plant, developed over a 7-acre section within a 19-acre site, includes a production building measuring 190 meters by 90 meters. A total of 120 molds are arranged in three sections, allowing simultaneous slab casting.

Featuring a stacking capacity of 10,000 track slabs, the factory facilitates organized storage and easy slab transportation to various construction sites. By late November, nearly 9,775 slabs had been produced. These slabs are being transported for installation on a viaduct, forming part of the ongoing high-speed rail project construction.

An additional slab manufacturing facility in Anand, Gujarat, supports the corridor's 116 km section. Cumulatively, over 22,000 slabs, covering 110 track kilometers, have been crafted by both factories. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor will utilize a ballastless track system informed by Japan's Shinkansen design, employing the J-slab track system.

