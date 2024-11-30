Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Secures Rs 78,000 Crore Investments from UK and Germany

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced securing Rs 78,000 crore in investment proposals from the UK and Germany. The investments focus on sectors like education, health, and technology. Key investors include SRAM and MRAM in semiconductors and Helion Pharmaceuticals in healthcare. The initiatives aim to elevate Madhya Pradesh as India's top state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 30-11-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 21:21 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav declared the acquisition of investment proposals totaling Rs 78,000 crore during his recent visit to the United Kingdom and Germany. The majority of these investments target key sectors including education, health, skill development, and technology.

In the UK, the SRAM and MRAM group committed Rs 25,000 crore towards semiconductors and a science and technology park, while Helion Pharmaceuticals plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore with land allocations for their operations in Indore. German company Long House Partners proposed a Rs 14,000 crore investment in technology, with AMS OSRAM expressing interest in the semiconductor sector.

Chief Minister Yadav praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the nation's economic policies for positioning India prominently on the global stage, surpassing the UK's economy. The recent foreign tour is envisioned as a significant milestone for Madhya Pradesh's development, with expectations for more investment at the upcoming Global Investors Summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

