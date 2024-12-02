Left Menu

Uber Launches First Water Transport Service in Asia

Uber launches its first water transport service in India, starting with shikara bookings in Srinagar's Dal Lake. This service marks the company's first water-based offering in Asia. Initially onboarding seven shikaras, the service aims to blend tradition and technology while boosting tourism in Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagaland | Updated: 02-12-2024 10:41 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 10:11 IST
Uber Launches First Water Transport Service in Asia
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Uber has made a splash in the transport sector by launching its first water-based service in Asia, allowing users to book a shikara ride on Dal Lake in Srinagar using its app. This new service aims to combine modern technology with traditional experiences, enhancing tourism in Kashmir's scenic landscape.

The company has introduced this water transport service with an initial fleet of seven shikaras and plans to expand based on customer uptake. Uber's water transport initiative in India also aligns with its offerings in Europe, including Venice, Italy. Notably, the company is passing all fees to its shikara partners without taking any commission.

This strategic move is expected to significantly benefit local shikara operators. According to the Shikara Owners Association, the app-based service will help eliminate bargaining, offering a stable, assured income for boat owners. Uber's already established cab service in Srinagar primes the region for this new venture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024