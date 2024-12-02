Uber Launches First Water Transport Service in Asia

Uber has made a splash in the transport sector by launching its first water-based service in Asia, allowing users to book a shikara ride on Dal Lake in Srinagar using its app. This new service aims to combine modern technology with traditional experiences, enhancing tourism in Kashmir's scenic landscape.

The company has introduced this water transport service with an initial fleet of seven shikaras and plans to expand based on customer uptake. Uber's water transport initiative in India also aligns with its offerings in Europe, including Venice, Italy. Notably, the company is passing all fees to its shikara partners without taking any commission.

This strategic move is expected to significantly benefit local shikara operators. According to the Shikara Owners Association, the app-based service will help eliminate bargaining, offering a stable, assured income for boat owners. Uber's already established cab service in Srinagar primes the region for this new venture.

(With inputs from agencies.)