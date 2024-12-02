Airlines Plagued by Hoax Bomb Threats: A Rising Concern

The aviation industry is grappling with a surge in hoax bomb threats, with a staggering 999 incidents reported this year up to November 14, according to official sources. A massive surge was observed in October alone, accounting for 666 of these threats.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, in his response to the Rajya Sabha, highlighted the operational disruptions caused by these false alarms. He noted that such threats significantly affect flight schedules and consequently the airlines' bottom line.

Between January and November 14, a total of 256 FIRs have been filed, and 12 arrests made in connection to these hoaxes. The minister's detailed analysis also revealed fluctuations in the monthly count of such incidents, with notable highs and lows throughout the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)