Kolkata's Call for Direct International Flights Gains Traction

A motion was passed in the West Bengal assembly urging the Indian government to facilitate direct international flights from Kolkata to Europe and the US. State Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya emphasized the partnership between state and central governments to boost tourism and ease travel difficulties. Leaders acknowledged challenges but supported the initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The West Bengal legislative assembly unanimously passed a motion urging the Indian government to facilitate direct international flights from Kolkata to Europe and the United States.

State Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, who proposed the motion, emphasized the importance of collaboration between the state and central government to alleviate travel difficulties experienced by regional flyers and to promote tourism.

Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, endorsed the proposal but criticized the ruling Trinamool Congress for allegedly not providing land for airport expansions. Meanwhile, Malaysia Airlines resumed its flights to Kolkata after an 18-year break, a sign of growing connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

