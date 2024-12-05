Kolkata's Call for Direct International Flights Gains Traction

The West Bengal legislative assembly unanimously passed a motion urging the Indian government to facilitate direct international flights from Kolkata to Europe and the United States.

State Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, who proposed the motion, emphasized the importance of collaboration between the state and central government to alleviate travel difficulties experienced by regional flyers and to promote tourism.

Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, endorsed the proposal but criticized the ruling Trinamool Congress for allegedly not providing land for airport expansions. Meanwhile, Malaysia Airlines resumed its flights to Kolkata after an 18-year break, a sign of growing connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)