Yum! Restaurants India Bounces Back to Profit in FY24

Yum! Restaurants (India), the owner of popular quick service restaurant brands Pizza Hut and KFC in India, announced a return to profitability in the fiscal year 2024. The company reported a net profit of Rs 162.04 crore, contrasting with a loss of Rs 108.17 crore the previous year, according to a recent RoC filing.

The company's total revenue from operations saw a 6.6% increase, reaching Rs 689.93 crore. Additionally, Yum! Restaurants' total income stood at Rs 832.05 crore, marking a 13.4% growth for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. This growth was largely driven by other income, including significant gains from selling its investments in Devyani International Ltd.

Despite a decrease in advertising promotional expenses to Rs 220.69 crore, the company experienced a 14% rise in royalty costs, now at Rs 175.10 crore. The financial year also witnessed Yum! Restaurants' strategic disposal of its stake in Devyani International, a move that not only generated large gains but also highlighted its ongoing business strategy to fortify financial health.

