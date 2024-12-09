Maharashtra Leads the Nation: A Hub for FDI and Innovation

Maharashtra has solidified its position as India's top state for foreign direct investment (FDI), the governor announced on Monday. The state's contribution to the nation's GDP stands at over 14%, cementing its role as an economic powerhouse.

In the financial years 2023-24 and the first two quarters of 2024-25, Maharashtra attracted significant FDI inflows, showcasing a robust economic climate. The state aims to achieve a USD one trillion economy by 2027-28, with a focus on mega projects and high-tech sectors including semiconductors and electric vehicles.

The government has also launched policies to bolster the information technology sector and data infrastructure, designating Mumbai as the Data Centre Capital of India. Green integrated data centres are set to rise in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, generating significant investments and thousands of jobs.

