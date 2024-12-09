Left Menu

Maharashtra Leads the Nation: A Hub for FDI and Innovation

Maharashtra has become the leading state in India for foreign direct investment, contributing over 14% to the nation's GDP. With ambitious goals, the state targets becoming a USD one trillion economy by 2027-28, focusing on high-tech sectors and green data initiatives for growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 16:56 IST
Maharashtra Leads the Nation: A Hub for FDI and Innovation
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra has solidified its position as India's top state for foreign direct investment (FDI), the governor announced on Monday. The state's contribution to the nation's GDP stands at over 14%, cementing its role as an economic powerhouse.

In the financial years 2023-24 and the first two quarters of 2024-25, Maharashtra attracted significant FDI inflows, showcasing a robust economic climate. The state aims to achieve a USD one trillion economy by 2027-28, with a focus on mega projects and high-tech sectors including semiconductors and electric vehicles.

The government has also launched policies to bolster the information technology sector and data infrastructure, designating Mumbai as the Data Centre Capital of India. Green integrated data centres are set to rise in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, generating significant investments and thousands of jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024