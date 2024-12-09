Tragic Bus Accident in Mumbai: Brake Failure Suspected

Late Monday night, a tragic accident occurred in Mumbai involving a bus from the city's civic transport body, BEST. The bus reportedly lost control and plowed into pedestrians and vehicles, leading to the loss of three lives and injuries to 17 more.

Local authorities suspect the crash, which took place near the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's L Ward in Kurla, was caused by a brake failure. The bus on route number 332 was en route from Kurla railway station to Andheri when the accident happened.

The bus came to a stop after smashing into the gates of a residential complex, with those injured being rushed to nearby Bhabha Hospital for treatment. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the failure.

(With inputs from agencies.)