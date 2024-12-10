Tragic Road Agony: Three Incidents, Five Lives Lost in Kaushambi
In Kaushambi district, Uttar Pradesh, three separate road accidents led to five fatalities. Among the victims were Premchand, Suresh Singh, and Ajay. Police investigations are ongoing to apprehend the drivers responsible for these tragic hit-and-run incidents.
In a tragic series of events, five people lost their lives in three separate road accidents in Kaushambi district, Uttar Pradesh, as reported by local authorities on Tuesday.
The incidents unfolded on Monday, with the first accident occurring near Diwarkotari village where Premchand and his cousin Kakku were struck by a tanker. Premchand was killed instantly, while Kakku died later in hospital. The tanker driver fled the scene.
Another accident on the Tenwa-Nara road claimed the life of Suresh Singh when a truck collided with his motorcycle. The third incident involved an SUV striking a motorbike on the Sant Maluk Das railway overbridge, resulting in the deaths of Ajay and Mukesh. Investigations are ongoing as police seek the drivers involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
