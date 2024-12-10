Global Markets Adjust as Emerging Currencies and Stocks React to Economic Data

Tuesday saw a dip in emerging market currencies as investors processed a wave of regional economic data, impacting corresponding stocks. Key attention was on China's markets, which are awaiting further insights.

The Russian rouble fell 0.5% against the U.S. dollar amid revelations that China's exports to Russia experienced their first decline in four months. By 0947 GMT, the MSCI EM equities index had slipped 0.19%, potentially ending its longest recent winning streak.

Elsewhere, mixed economic signals were noted as Turkey's lira fell slightly due to declining industrial production, Romania's trade deficit widened, and Hungary's forint showed potential for market stability. Africa and Latin America's economies also faced diverse shifts, including Kenya's downgraded growth estimate and a decline in Egypt's inflation.

