Global Markets Adjust as Emerging Currencies and Stocks React to Economic Data

Emerging market currencies slipped as investors analyzed regional economic data, with stocks falling in anticipation of China's insights. The Russian rouble weakened, China's exports slowed, and the Hungarian forint showed signs of stability. Additionally, economic updates impacted currencies in Turkey, Romania, Czech Republic, Kenya, Egypt, South Africa, Brazil, and India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 15:54 IST
Tuesday saw a dip in emerging market currencies as investors processed a wave of regional economic data, impacting corresponding stocks. Key attention was on China's markets, which are awaiting further insights.

The Russian rouble fell 0.5% against the U.S. dollar amid revelations that China's exports to Russia experienced their first decline in four months. By 0947 GMT, the MSCI EM equities index had slipped 0.19%, potentially ending its longest recent winning streak.

Elsewhere, mixed economic signals were noted as Turkey's lira fell slightly due to declining industrial production, Romania's trade deficit widened, and Hungary's forint showed potential for market stability. Africa and Latin America's economies also faced diverse shifts, including Kenya's downgraded growth estimate and a decline in Egypt's inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

