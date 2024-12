Spain Continues Processing Syrian Asylum Requests Amidst European Suspensions

Spain will continue to process asylum requests from Syrian nationals, according to Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares. This decision comes amid a backdrop of several European countries suspending such processes due to higher numbers of applicants.

Minister Albares noted that the Syrian asylum numbers in Spain remain considerably lower compared to other European countries, justifying Spain's decision to maintain its current procedures. This move underscores Spain's unique stance in handling asylum seekers.

Spain's commitment to processing Syrian asylum applications could set it apart from its neighbors, highlighting a strategic divergence in approach to the ongoing refugee situation in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)