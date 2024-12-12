Zomato Challenges Massive GST Demand: A Legal Showdown Ahead

Zomato, the popular food delivery aggregator, has been slapped with a significant tax demand by the Thane GST department, amounting to Rs 803.4 crore, including interest and penalties.

The demand arises from the alleged non-payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on delivery charges. Zomato, however, is confident in its position and intends to challenge the order.

The order dates back to December 2024, covering the period between October 2019 and March 2022. The company has emphasized that its case is substantiated by insights from external legal and tax advisors, and it is preparing to appeal the ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)