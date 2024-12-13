Telangana CM Demands Grants and Railway Coach Factory

In a bid to secure overdue funds crucial for regional development, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy approached Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday. His appeals were centered around the release of Rs 1,800 crore in grants, foundational for nurturing nine backward districts as sanctioned by the AP Reorganisation Act.

During his discussion with Sitharaman, Reddy expressed concerns over the prolonged delay in receiving funds owed to Telangana, including Rs 408.49 crore from Andhra Pradesh. The state had incurred expenditures post-bifurcation on crucial institutions, anticipating compensation that remains unsettled. He implored the Union Minister to exert influence on Andhra Pradesh to honor its financial obligations with accrued interest.

In parallel, Reddy petitioned for a strategic shift in railway infrastructure, emphasizing the necessity of an integrated railway coach factory in Kazipet. Confronting existing rail plans, he proposed alterations to upcoming projects to ease land acquisition challenges, aspiring to foster greater operational efficiency for the Railway Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)