Tragic Highway Collision in Gujarat Claims Six Lives
A severe collision on a highway in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district resulted in six fatalities and injured nearly ten others. The accident occurred early Tuesday morning when a private bus collided with a dumper truck. The injured are receiving medical treatment and are reported to be stable.
Six people lost their lives in a tragic highway accident in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district on Tuesday morning. Nearly ten more individuals sustained injuries after a private bus collided with a dumper truck.
The accident took place around 6 a.m. near Trapaj village as the bus traveled towards Mahuva from Bhavnagar, according to Superintendent of Police Harshad Patel. The collision was reportedly so intense that the front portion of the bus was severely damaged.
The injured passengers were immediately taken to a hospital, where they are currently out of danger. Law enforcement and emergency services responded promptly to the scene of the incident, highlighting the need for improved road safety measures in the region.
